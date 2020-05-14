Stimulus Checks: IRS Agent Addresses Worries About Entering Personal Information

✖

As stimulus checks continue their long and troubled rollout, an IRS agent has addressed concerns some have about entering their personal information on their website. Due to understaffing, the agency is unable to provide any phone support at all, so all information has to be done through IRS.gov or its Get My Payment portal. Speaking to ABC Chicago, IRS Special Agent in Charge Kathy Enstrom reassured anxious recipients.

"I can understand that there have been conflicting messages in our past in regards to this," Enstrom said. "We are just trying to make this the easiest way possible for the taxpayers to get the Economic Impact Payments as quickly as possible. I would say that as long as they go directly on by typing in their web browser IRS.gov, and go into that website, you can be assured that that is a little more safe." As Enstrom acknowledged, the IRS has in the past warned people about scam operations that seek out personal information.

On Friday, the IRS announced that it successfully distributed 130 million stimulus payments to Americans, with only 20 million to go. "We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated in a press release, which echoed what Enstrom said. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments."

On Tuesday, House Leader Nancy Pelosi unveiled a proposed second round of stimulus payments. Dubbed The Heroes Act, the bill is meant to provide "more substantial economic impact payments" for U.S. citizens. Like the current CARES Act, which is responsible for the current one-time payment of $1,200, the amount would pay the same. However, it would pay an additional $1,200 for each dependent claimed, up to three, as opposed to the current $500 allotment. It would also cover two groups who'd been excluded from eligibility: 17-year-olds and immigrants.

Despite long-standing support for a second stimulus from President Donald Trump, he recently shifted gears and instead began discussing a possible payroll tax cut instead. However, some experts have said that such cuts wouldn't be effective in jump-starting the economy, and wouldn't benefit the millions of people who've lost their jobs during the pandemic as well.