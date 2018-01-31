State of the Union Tickets Hastily Reprinted After Glaring Typo

Tickets to Tuesday night’s State of The Union Address had to be reprinted when guests noticed a misprint, reading “State of the Uniom.”

The mistake was amusing to people on both sides of the political fence, with both Republicans and Democrats getting in on the joke. Marco Rubio, Republican Senator for Florida, tweeted a picture of his ticket, dryly adding “Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom.” Rubio and Trump had a famously contentious relationship throughout the primaries, but Rubio has appeared to support the president since his election, though not as vehemently as some of his colleagues.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

Sources told NBC News that the tickets would be reprinted ahead of the event. The news outlet candidly pointed out that press releases and other memos from the White House frequently include typos.

Late night TV host and other pundits had a field day with the ticket issue. On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Colbert performed a whole monologue in slurred, mispoken words, ending in “State of the Uniom.”

The president ignored the joke altogether. He is expected to dedicate most of his speech tonight to his tax bill, explaining its purpose to the American people directly. Ahead of the address, pundits wondered how effective the speech could be at reaching people who don’t already support President Trump. Many noted that his approval rating is at an historic low by all metrics, and winning over supporters from the other side at this point seems next to impossible.