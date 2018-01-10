Priest Charged With Possession of Illicit Materials, Meth

An Illinois priest faces charges of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine after being arrested during a police raid early Monday morning.

Gerald R. Hechenberger, 54, was arrested after police raided the rectory of the Holy Childhood of Jesus parish in Mascoutah, Illinois, a town 30 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

He is charged with eight counts each of possession and dissemination of porn depicting a child under 13, and one count of possessing meth under five grams.

Hechenberger is an associate pastor at Holy Childhood, as well as at two other nearby parishes.

Detectives in the Belleville Police Department say they initiated the investigation into Hechenbacher several weeks ago after receiving an anonymous online tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reporting line. The tip reportedly suggested a person in the Mascoutah area was distributing child pornography, according to Belleville Police Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach.

A statement from Bishop Edward K. Braxton said Hechenberger was taken into custody by St. Clair County authorities, but did not say why, the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

“This is a very serious matter for Father Hechenberger,” the diocese statement said. “At this point, the diocese has no reason to believe that any parishioners are affected by this matter. The diocese is awaiting an update on information from the civil authorities, and has assured them of the diocese’s full cooperation.”

Holy Childhood School parents received an email Monday morning from the Principal Claudia Dougherty, saying Hechenberger was being investigated.

“Good morning, Father Jerry is under investigation. We will share more information when we have it. Your children are safe and sound — primary children are enjoying lunch! Blessings, Claudia,” the email read.

The email, sent at 10:51 a.m., followed a previous message from Dougherty sent at 8:15 a.m., which read, “Good morning, the Belleville police are at the rectory/church. I was notified that they were there, however was not informed as to why. Your children are here, they are safe and sound. Please know that we keep a close eye on all of them! Blessings, Claudia.”

It is unknown whether Hechenbacher produced any of the alleged child porn himself, or whether he had any inappropriate contact with parish members or students.

“Although Belleville Police do not have knowledge of any additional victims, we release this information and encourage parents to speak to their children if they had any contact with Hechenberger,” police said in a statement.

This isn’t Hechenberger’s first absence from the church. According to published reports, he took a leave of absence from his position as pastor at St. John the Baptist in Smithton, Illinois in 2011.

In a letter from the vicar general of the Belleville Diocese, church officials said the leave was to address “very serious personal, pastoral and legal challenges.”

Hechenberger wrote in a letter published in a church bulletin in 2011 that he was struggling with depression.

“The medicines the doctors have me on make me very tired and some days it is a struggle to just get out of bed. As a consequence, I don’t feel that I am giving you the amount of pastoral care that you deserve,” the letter stated.

Hechenberger is currently being held at St. Claire County Jail at a bail of $2 million.

Court records do no list an upcoming appearance date for Hechenbacher and indicate a grand jury action is pending in his case.

Photo Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office