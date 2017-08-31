Watch: Someone Captured the Eclipse From a Plane

A video of the solar eclipse that was filmed from an airplane has surfaced on the Internet and it is one of the most spectacular clips you will see of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

As the moon passed directly in front of the sun on Monday, one Twitter user shared a video that showed the exact moment of totality somewhere over the United States.

In 14 states throughout the US, there was a total solar eclipse in which there were around 2 minutes of darkness as the sun, moon, and earth were in alignment.

The eclipse cast a 70-mile wide shadow across the states starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina.

More than 12 million Americans live within the path of totality. Furthermore, half of the entire nation lives within 400 miles of the path. Millions were expected to travel to major cities along the path.

The longest duration of the eclipse was seen near Carbondale, Illinois. The moon completely covered the sun for two minutes and 40 seconds.

“Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected. I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet,” said Bill Nye, CEO of the Planetary Society, to ABC News.

