Soccer Player Dies After On-Field Collision

An Indonesian goalkeeper died after a devastating collision on a soccer field in Lamongan, East Java on Sunday.

Persela Lamongan goalie, Choirul Huda, 38, collided with his own teammate, Ramon Rodrigues, during the last moments of the first half. After the crash, Choirul was seen holding his jaw, and struggled to breathe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Channel News Asia reported Choirul received medical treatment on the field before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was still breathing when he arrived at the hospital, but was already unconscious. He died a short time later.

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017



Doctor Zaki Mubarak told Channel News Asia that the impact on Choirul’s neck and head led to hypoxia, a condition that happens when part of the body doesn’t get the oxygen it needs.

Another doctor said the early analysis showed Choirul’s death was caused by “possibility of head trauma and neck trauma,” which led to “stopping breathing and a cardiac arrest,” reports the Independent.

“All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died,” Persela coach Aji Santoso said, reports the Mirror. “The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.”

Persela tweeted a picture of Choirul, calling him the team’s “real legend.” He joined the team in 1999 and had been their top goalie since 2002. He is survived by his wife and two children.