Watch Snake Owner Give Huge Python a Bubble Bath

While the only pythons who should be welcome in your home are Monty Pythons, a woman in Germany is keeping a real python at home.

Video surfaced on Thursday showing the woman giving the giant snake a bubble bath and treating it like a puppy. The snake gets covered in soapy bubbles, and even dips its head under them.

As the Daily Mail notes, the woman calls her snake “stinky” and says it has a “big butt.” The woman jokes with the python about changing its diet because of its “giant butt.”

At one point, the snake peeks out of the water, and the woman pets it with her finger. “You are too awesome,” she tells it.

When she tells it to go “back in the tub,” the snake follows her orders and sinks back into the water.

While this woman in Germany might be happy to have a python, others are not so calm when they see one. In Siesta Key, Florida, a resident found a 13-foot long, 80-pound python under his dock, reports KTRK.

“If he had been active, it would’ve been a different story,” Joe Volpe, who needed a pole to lift the snake, said. “I would’ve gotten my gun and shot him.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife said the snake could be dangerous to both humans and other animals. They are launching a criminal investigation and believe it was an escaped or released pet.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the snake will be euthanized. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission “conducts these necropsies to determine the snakes’ impacts on native wildlife,” a spokeswoman said.

Reticulated pythons are not native to Florida.

In another weird python story from Germany, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Darmstadt in November after police noticed a “considerable bulge” in his pants. It turned out that the man had a 35-centimeter long baby king python in his pants. The drunk man claimed to be “shocked” when police found the snake, reports Deutsche Welle.

Photo credit: Daily Mail video