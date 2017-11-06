Watch: Fire Department Shows What Happens When You Smoke at a Gas Pump

Smoking can kill, especially when you do it near a gas pump. To make that point clear, an Arkansas fire department posted security camera footage that shows how dangerous it really is.

On Nov. 1, the Stuggart, Arkansas Fire Department shared a video posted on Facebook by Josh Addison. In his original post, Addison asked people to help him find the men in the video so he could get them to pay for the damage to the gas station.

The silent footage shows two men leaning on a car while they pump gas. At least one of the men is smoking a cigarette. Suddenly, fire starts coming from the car, and the gas pump becomes engulfed as well.

The two men jump away from the fire, which subsides quickly. One of the men jumps into the car and drives off, while the other backs away. A third man runs out of the gas station store with a cup of water to throw on the pump.

“Ok humans a video from right here in Stuttgart. Here is why your don’t smoke and pump gas. Share away so others can see the end result,” Addison wrote.

The video has been shared over 680 times and has over 60 comments. It’s been viewed over 35,000 times.

This isn’t the first time video showing the dangers of smoking while pumping gas has gone viral. Last month, video from a Bulgarian gas station showing an attendant using a fire extinguisher to put out a cigarette after a customer refused to stop smoking.