Samantha Markle Claims She Will Make More Than $100K off Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Birth

Samantha Markle will be making a royal sum off the birth of her sister Meghan Markle‘s first child with Prince Harry.

According to a report from British tabloid The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister will cash in on the royal birth and has already earned a £100,000, roughly $130,000, paycheck.

That hefty sum comes thanks to a combination of two TV documentaries, chat shows, a book deal, and interviews that she charges £2,000-an-hour for, or more than $2,500-an-hour.

“Samantha has every right to celebrate the birth of her niece or nephew in spring and will talk about her connection to Meghan, as they are family,” a source told the outlet. “She does not have an outlandish lifestyle so the money will make a difference to her. She has never been given a penny by Meghan so she has every right to earn her own money in this way.”

Markle seemingly confirmed the amount when she shared the article on Twitter, though she did not comment on the report or any comments that followed.

Markle has long cashed in on her sister’s newfound royal fame, pushing herself into headlines even before the May 19 royal wedding. It had previously been reported that Markle had added upwards of $100,000 to her bank account in just a year-and-a-half of interviews, and during an appearance on the Em, Grant and Ed radio show in May, Markle herself revealed that she was paid $1,500 per interview.

“Just to give people a snapshot of how it really was — if I do one interview and they pay me $1,500, 10,000 publications will copy that and write their own story, that’s how it works,” she said.

That price skyrocketed in the following months, however, and in an alleged email between Markle and producers at The Domenick Nati Show, an iHeartRadio show, she stated that her “minimum was much higher” than that $1,500 payment.

Hoping to raise her profits even more, the Duchess’ sister recently revealed that her tell-all book, In the Shadows of the Duchess I, would be hitting store shelves in April, roughly the same month that Meghan is set to give birth, followed by her second book, In the Shadows of the Duchess II, in July, the month of Meghan’s birthday.

But Samantha is not the only one gaining royal rewards from their family member’s royal status. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., also earned large paychecks for his frequent interviews, something that Markle explained in a leaked letter to her father broke her “heart into a million pieces.”