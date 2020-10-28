Watch Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G Interview Donald Trump About 'Ice Cream Gloves'

✖

Before he was Borat, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen interviewed Donald Trump about "Ice Cream Gloves" as his other comedic persona Ali G, and the clip is circulating again. In the 2003 sketch — from Cohen's prank-based Da Ali G Show — Ali G comes to Wall Street in New York City to interview businesspeople about his idea for gloves that you wear exclusively for eating ice cream. Most everyone was not interested, but they listened to his pitch.

Trump, however, made it clear that he did not have time for the laughable proposal. Cohen's character started by asking Trump what he thinks "is the most popular thing in the world." Trump replied, "Music." Ali G shot back, "No... ice cream," to which Trump reluctantly agreed. Ali G asks Trump, "What is the problem with ice cream?" Trump answers by saying that he has "no idea," and Ali G explains that the biggest problem is that "it drips." Ali G asks Trump is he's guessed his idea yet, and Trump suggest "drip-proof ice cream."

Ali G was noticeably taken aback, as this sounds better than his idea, so he asks Trump not to make that. "No. I promise you I won't," Trump says. Ali G then pitched his "ice cream gloves," explaining that the purpose of them is to protect your hands from the melting ice cream, while also keeping your hands warm. Ali G then asked Trump if was "in" for the idea, to which Trump responded by wishing him luck, and leaving the interview.

Cohen later spoke about the interview during an May 2016 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After being asked about the interview, Cohen quipped, "I was the first person actually to realize that he's a d—." Cohen continued, "I interviewed him as Ali G, who's this kind of wannabe rapper character, and I was trying to get Donald Trump to invest in this business scheme I had, which was... ice cream gloves."

The comedian went on to recount the rest of the experience, and said, "Anyway, he did not invest, and decided to move into politics instead." Finally he addressed Trump's comments indicating that he knew the interview was fake. "He claims that he saw through the interview, but actually he was there for about seven minutes."

Recently, following the release of Borat 2, Trump lashed out at Cohen again. "I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way," he said, per Variety. "That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny. To me, he’s a creep."