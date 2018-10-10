The Royal Family Reveals Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Roles for Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to reprise their roles in a royal wedding party.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the little royals, who last served royal duties during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19th ceremony, would be among the eight bridesmaids and page boys, all youngsters, to serve in Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Oct. 12.

Prince George, 5, will join one other page boy for the ceremony – Mr. Louis de Givenchy, the 6-year-old son of Zoe De Givenchy and Olivier De Givenchy.

Along with Princess Charlotte, 3, the five other bridesmaids include Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6, the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips; Zara and Mike Tindall’s 4-year-old daughter Mia; Princess Eugenie’s goddaughter, 5-year-old Maud Windsor; and 6-year-old Thoedora Williams, the daughter of Adya Field and Robbie Williams.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, will serve as “special attendants.”

Princess Beatrice will be Eugenie’s maid of honor, while groom-to-be Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas, to be best man.

Princess Eugenie has also shared this previously unreleased picture of her with her sister Princess Beatrice. As well as a picture of them as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny. pic.twitter.com/vOaCRSq6ho — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

The couple, who initially met after being introduced by friends while Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in Verbier, Switzerland, will walk down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, the very spot where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May.

The Couple will be married on Friday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/EHzDap4fLU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018

Around 500 guests are expected to attend the wedding, including celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt, as well as royal guests like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The ceremony will be followed by a lunch reception.

Royal fans will be able to tune into the special ceremony, even if they are checking in from across the pond here in the United States. While those in London will be able to tune into ITV at 9:30 a.m. BST, TLC will broadcast the ceremony for those in the States beginning at 4:25 a.m. ET. The network, known for wedding-centric shows like Say Yes to the Dress and Four Weddings, will air an encore presentation at 7:25 a.m. ET.