Reddit Campaign Calls out Senators for Taking Lobbyist Money

Redditors are taking to the social media site in droves to call out their senators for taking lobbyist money.

A scan of the Reddit front page reveals that citizens from all over the U.S. have been creating posts detailing the kinds of lobbyist donations their senators have accepted and what the cost to them is.

Tennessee senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander are among the first politicians mentioned. The user calling them out claims they raked in a combined $130,000 from telecom companies.

Another user more specifically listed Corker’s telecom lobbyist income as being about $43,000.

Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho is accused of taking $11,000 from lobbyists, and Rob Portman of Ohio “sold” out his state to the tune of $89,350, Reddit user allege.

Current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t able to avoid the allegations either.

One person claims, “He sold me, my fellow Kentuckians, and this nation to the telecom lobby for the price of $251,000.”

Arizona’s Jeff Flake, West Virgina’s Shelly Moore Capito, and even Senator John McCain are all also accused of accepting telecom lobbyist money.

While the overwhelming majority of the campaign is people calling out their senators for accepting lobbyist donations, many also emerged to praise senators who refused.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey both received positive feedback from Reddit users for supposedly not accepting money from telecom lobby groups.

Interestingly, Minnesota Senator Al Franken was also praised for not accepting money from lobby groups, however the original poster did acknowledge the unfortunate situation that he has also been accused of sexual misconduct.