Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ Sister Dies at Age 33 of Apparent Suicide

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ sister was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday night, the BBC reports.

Inés Zorreguieta, a native Argentinian, was found at her apartment in Buenos Aires. Zorreguieta’s passing was confirmed by confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House’s communications department, E! News reports.

“It is presumed that it was a suicide,” a spokesman of the Dutch government told Argentinian newspaper La Nacion of the 33-year-old’s death.

Zorreguieta worked for the government for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires and previously at a United Nations office in Panama and as a psychologist for an office on social policies at the president’s office.

Reports say that Zorreguieta suffered from depression and mental health issues.

“The sudden death of Queen Máxima’s sister comes as a big shock. It is intensely sad and heartbreaking news that can hardly be comprehended for those who stay behind,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, according to The Guardian.

“With our hearts and our thoughts we are with the queen and her family. I wish them all the strength necessary to carry this horrible loss together and I trust that they will get the peace and space for that.”

Zorreguieta and the Queen had a close relationship, as Zorreguieta was a bridesmaid at her older sister’s 2002 wedding to then Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander. She is also godmother to the couple’s youngest daughter, 11-year-old Princess Ariane.

The royal house said that the Queen is “very shocked and very sad” by the news. She has since canceled her forthcoming engagements including a state visit to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania next week.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

