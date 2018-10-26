Prince Harry and Pregnant Meghan Markle’s Plane to Sydney Has Close Call

A plane carrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was forced to temporarily abort its landing in Sydney on Friday due to another plane on the runway.

The Qantas flight, carrying the royal couple along with their traveling cohort of staff and journalists on a return flight from Tonga, was allegedly mere seconds away from landing when the approach was aborted, forcing the pilot to circle the airport until the runway was clear.

“There was an aircraft on the runway a little slow to roll…so the decision was taken to abort the landing,” an announcement from the flight deck reportedly said, according to the BBC.

Video from the incident, shared by BBC journalist Simon Atkinson, showed the moments of the plane’s first attempt at landing.

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway – and sees the positives… “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

Despite the minor hiccup, the Qantas airlines pilot urged passengers to see greener pastures, promising them “another great view of the harbor” as the airplane circled the airport before finally making a successful landing on its second attempt.

The incident occurred during the Duke and Duchess’ return flight from Tonga, one of the final stops on their 16-day royal tour that will end in New Zealand. Earlier in the week, the couple had attended a a reception and State Dinner hosted by the President of Fiji, Jioji Konrote, where Markel’s blue Gingko cape dress by Safiyaa had some suspecting that she was dropping a subtle clue about her recently announced pregnancy.

The couple had announced that they are expecting a little prince or princess just after they embarked on their international travels, which have also taken them to Fiji, with Kensignton Palace announcing that “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

While the announcement did not include a birth month, many royal watchers have speculated that Markle dropped another clue regarding her baby when she wore three stacked rings, with some believing that the three different stones – a green peridot stone, a blue sapphire, and a diamond – were actually birthstones meant to represent not only the royal couple’s birth months, but also their little bundle of royalty on the way.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess are spending the weekend in Sydney to close out the Invictus Games, which they helped open only days prior, and royal watchers are sure to be keeping their eyes peeled for any more baby hints.