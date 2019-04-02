Prince Harry Left ‘Saddened’ Over News His Biggest Fan, Daphne Dunne, Died at 99

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mourning the loss of super fan Daphne Dunne.

Dunne passed away Monday at the age of 99. According to family who spoke to the BBC, she “passed away peacefully” at her home surrounded by family.

“It is with the saddest of hearts that I would like to share the news that our most beloved mum and nanna, Daphne Dunne, passed away peacefully yesterday morning,” her family announced on her Instagram account, which boasts images from her meetings with the royals.” She was a truly special lady who will be greatly missed by so many.”

“We, her family, would like to thank everyone for the love and support they showed Daphne,” the message continued. “She spent a large part of her life representing the women of the Australian Army and her two husbands Lt. Albert Crowne VC MM and John Patrick Dunne, ensuring that their service to Australia was never forgotten.”

“It is fitting that Daphne passed away on the first of April as it is a month of renewal, remembrance and reunification with her loved ones that passed before her,” it concluded. “We love you mum/nanna/Daphne, always and forever.”

News of Dunne’s death has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “deeply saddened,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “they are thinking of Daphne’s family at this time.” The couple, according to the source, are even planning on sending a private letter of condolence and sympathy to the family of the war widow.

While Harry had first met Dunne in 2015 when she planted a kiss against his cheek, the royal couple met her together for the first time during their first international tour as newlyweds, running into their No. 1 fan while visiting Sydney, Australia. The Sussex’s had picked Dunne out of the crowd and spent a handful of minutes speaking to her.

“It was lovely to meet the duchess, Meghan. Harry is a wonderful man and I’m so happy he had found happiness, they both deserve the absolute world together,” Dunne said following the encounter.

In the months since, Dunne was never far from the Sussex’s minds, with Prince Harry even penning a touching message to the near-centenarian on her 99th birthday on March 29.

“Dear Daphne, My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the letter, topped with Harry and Meghan’s joint monogram, read. “We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital. Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year. Happy birthday, Daphne.”

The note was signed, “Best wishes, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”