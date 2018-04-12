President Trump Fires off Nerve-racking Missile Tweet: ‘Get Ready Russia, Because They Will be Coming’

President Donald Trump has warned Russia to “get ready” for a missile strike on Syria.

On Wednesday, Trump fired off a nerve-wracking missile tweet directed at Russia in response to an alleged chemical attack near Damascus on Saturday, writing, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart! You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

He softened his rhetoric in a second tweet, writing, “Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?”

Following a suspected chemical attack in Syria on Saturday, which killed at least 48 people, with some reports claiming that the death toll has reached more than 70, Trump has been weighing his course of action, according to CNN. He has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and threatened there would be a “big price to pay” for the deaths, though he recently stated his plans to withdraw American troops from Syria.

This is not the first time that Trump’s tweets have raised concern. In January, the president took to Twitter to boast that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful” than Kim Jong Un’s.

The back and forth threats between the two leaders, and the rising tensions between the nations, prompted the United States Marines’ F-35 squadron in Japan to begin training to fight under dangerous conditions created by chemical, biological and nuclear attacks.

In January, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention held a briefing on how to prepare for and survive a nuclear war.

The Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation, which was held on Jan. 16 at the CDC’s Roybal Campus in Atlanta, showcased radiation experts sharing tips on how to survive a nuclear bomb. The discussion was led by Robert Whitcomb, chief of radiation studies at CDC’s National Center for Environment Health, and Capt. Michael Noska, the radiation safety officer and senior adviser for health physics at the Food and Drug Administration.

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness,” the CDC said in a statement regarding the event.