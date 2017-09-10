Pope Francis Injured While Traveling in Colombia

While touring Cartagena, Colombia, Pope Francis sustained minor injuries after hitting his head against the vehicle in which he was traveling in.

ABC News reports that a spokesperson for the pope confirmed his injuries, which were captured on video. The pope has a wound on his cheekbone and eyebrow, but is said to be “fine” and receiving “ice treatment.”

The accident occurred when Francis, 80, was traveling in his “pope mobile,” a customized vehicle constructed of bulletproof glass and designed to protect the pope as he greets crowds. In the video, Francis can be seen leaning outside glass panels in front of him when the vehicle stops and his face makes contact with the barrier.

The pope has been visiting Colombia since Wednesday, making stops in the cities of Bogota, Medellin and Cartagena.

Photo credit: Twitter / @NBCDFW