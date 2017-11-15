Police Offer Reward for Woman Who Climbed Through McDonald’s Drive-Thru and Stole Cash and Food

Surveillance footage making the rounds online shows a woman climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window to steal cash and food.

The video makes a funny impression — the woman lets herself in, pours herself a drink from the soda fountain, and seems to take her time finding what she wants to take from the restaurant. However, she still remains at large, and police are offering $500 dollars for information leading to her arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was taken in Columbia, Maryland at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. The McDonald’s in question is located on the 8300 block of Benson Drive. It would seem the police have found very few leads on the suspect, despite catching clear pictures of her face from multiple angles.

The woman seems to have made a split decision to attempt the robbery.

At first, she merely leans in to swipe a drink from the soda fountain. However, the lack of interference emboldens her. After climbing into the restaurant, she lifts her shirt to cover her face, apparently as an afterthought. At a slow, unconcerned pace, the woman sets her stolen contraband on the drive-thru, then walks out the front, and takes it from the outside.

Howard County Police and the detectives on this case are offering a $500 reward for information leading to this woman’s arrest. If you have any information, call them at 410-313-STOP, or e-mail them at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.