New York City Chief of Transportation Dead at 61 Due to Coronavirus Complications

New York City Chief of Transportation William T. Morris has died at the age of 61, after reportedly contracting coronavirus. According to the NY Post, police sources stated that Morris was on life support earlier on Tuesday, before passing away in the evening. The outlet notes that Morris’ death marks the 32nd coronavirus-related fatality among the NYPD's ranks.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Morris has been hospitalized due to complication from the virus, after being in contact with Transit Bureau Chief Edward Delatorre. It is reported that Delatorre contracted the virus in March, but he has fully recovered. "Morris was nervous after his exposure to him," a source told the Daily Mail. "He was nervous when he found out Delatorre was positive." Christopher Monahan — head of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association — commented on Morris' hospitalization, saying, "We're all hoping he pulls through this. His family is by his side. It's a tough time. He's dedicated his life to the police department and we're all saddened by this. We have him in our prayers."

Notably, Morris had previously commented on the death of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury, who also passed away due to complications of coronavirus. "NYPD Transportation mourns the loss of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury who was assigned to Brooklyn Traffic Enforcement. He succumbed to complications related to COVID-19. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones & colleagues," Morris wrote in an April 20 post.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shee wrote a letter to the force about what they were facing, saying, "This unprecedented crisis has already taken a significant toll on our NYPD family. We do not know how long it will last, so we will continue to honor our colleagues in this way for the foreseeable future. We do know we will emerge stronger on the other side together. And we vow to never forget our heroes' service and sacrifice. Thank you for everything you do every day, and please, stay safe."

Earlier on Tuesday, She shared about another NTPD family death, tweeting, "This morning, we lost another member of our NYPD family to #COVID19: School Safety Agent Sharon Williams, who served our great city for nearly 4 years. Today, Sharon & her loved ones are in the thoughts of every member of the NYPD as we maintain our vow to #NeverForget." At this time, Shea does not appear to have commented on the death of Morris.