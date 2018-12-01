‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Thoughtful Dream About George H.W. Bush

Actress Pauley Perrette shared details of a dream she had several years ago that involved President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at age 94.

“So years ago I had a dream about George H.W. Bush. I didn’t align with all his politics, but in my dream we were on a long plane ride together and sat next to each other,” the former NCIS star wrote in a message she shared on Twitter. “We talked for hours and hours. He was kind, as was I. We discussed many things.”

Perrette said the fantasy conversation helped her see both sides of the political aisle.

So years ago I had a dream about #GeorgeHWBush… pic.twitter.com/MM3fqw5yn1 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 1, 2018

“It softened me to REALLY look at both sides. (Not now, Trump is the friend of NO ONE but himself, and that’s not political, it’s just personal, ANY other republican would have spared us this shame!) Anyways, [Bush] and me had [a] lovely talk, calm, talked about our differences in policy and the thirds we agreed on, and it was one of the best dreams ever.”

Perrette added that this helped her understand her father, who votes Republican.

“It helped me learn that we can disagree and still be kind and respectful to one another,” Perrette continued. “It was just another of my vivid dreams I always talk about, but it was real to me, and I learned something from it.”

In the end, Perrette added, “#RIPGHWB.”

Perette’s fans praised her for sharing the memories of the dream.

“RIP #GHWBush. That was a wonderful story you had and apparently total recall of your dream,” one fan wrote.

“This is why I love you. You’re so civil and polite unlike many of the celebrities out there,” another added.

“This is a lovely sentiment and story,” another fan wrote. “Says much about you, GHWB, your Dad and is a testament to your upbringing.”

After serving in World War II and a life in politics, Bush followed President Ronald Reagan into the presidency in 1989. He served one term, during which the Cold War ended, before losing to President Bill Clinton. His survivors include his sons, President George W. Bush, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Neil Mallon Bush and Marvin Bush; and daughter, Dorothy Bush Koch.

Bush’s wife of 73 years, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died in April at age 92. The couple were also parents to Robin Bush, who died at age 3 from leukemia in 1953.

Perrette is best known for playing Abby Sciuto on NCIS. She left the show earlier this year after appearing in more than 350 episodes across all three NCIS shows.

