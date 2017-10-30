NBA Player Snaps Picture of Damaged Plane, Asks ‘Did We Hit Superman’

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team was flying from Minneapolis to Chicago when its chartered plane suffered damage mid-flight, the Daily Mail reported.

After playing the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, the team disembarked on their chartered Boeing 757-200 plane headed to Chicago in a flight that some team members said was turbulent. It wasn’t until landing at the Chicago O’Hare Airport around 1:30 am that the exterior damage to the plane was apparent.

The Oklahoma City Thunder team members were quick to take to social media to share images of the scary experience. Carmelo Anthony posted a picture of the dented nose of the plane to Instagram, asking “what possibly could we have hit in the sky at this time of night?”

He went on to assure fans that everyone aboard the flight was safe. Other team members had similar questions, incredulous as to what could have caused the damage at 37,000 feet in the air. Player Steven Paterson joked that they hit Superman.

New Zealand player Steven Adams even sought the expertise of NASA, Neil Degrasse Tyson and Bill Nye in the hopes that they could solve the mystery.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago,” a Delta spokesman said on Sunday.

“The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority,” the spokesman added.