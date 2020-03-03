Trending

Nashville Tornadoes: Shocking Photos of Wreckage, Debris Surface After Tornado Touches Down

After a tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee, including in the Nashville metro area, new images are showing the damage left behind. Shared to social media in the hours following the tornadoes, the images show extensive damage business and homes in the area, with reports surfacing that around 40 buildings have collapsed.

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. “You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”

At this time, it is reported that nine people have died. In a tweet, WKRN’s Josh Breslow said that of the fatalities, Metro authorities said two died in East Nashville, one died in Benton County, four died in Putnam County, and two died in Wilson County.

Among the areas affected was West Nashville, where John C. Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” spokeswoman Kim Gerlock said in a statement, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, the popular Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville was also hit by the storm, with images showing multiple businesses with extensive damage.

Other areas reporting extensive damage included Mount Juliet, with Cpt. Tyler Chandler of the Mount Juliet Police Department stating that “our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado.”

According to the American Red Cross of Tennessee, a shelter has been opened at the Nashville Farmers Market in downtown Nashville for displaced residents.

