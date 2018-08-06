NASCAR CEO Brian Frances Steps Down After Arrest for for DUI and Oxycodone Possession

NASCAR CEO Brian France has stepped down after his arrest for DUI and Oxycodone possession.

On Monday afternoon, the sports organization issued a statement advising that he was no longer head of the company, but did not directly acknowledge France’s arrest.

“Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer,” the NASCAR statement read. “Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.”

In a previous statement, NASCAR said that they were “aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

NASCAR statement on the arrest of Brian France: “We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.” — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 6, 2018

Jim France is Brian’s uncle, as Brian’s father — former NASCAR CEO Jim France Jr. — was his brother. Their father, Jim France Sr., was the founder of NASCAR.

As was previously reported, Brian was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, for rolling through a stop sign, and police on the scene felt that he was under the influence.

He was given a field sobriety test and failed, and was then taken to a police station where he was officially charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Many NASCAR fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on Brian and his arrest, with many harshly criticizing the now-former CEO.

Tim Richmond, Jeremy Mayfield, Travis Kvapil, Spencer Gallagher, A.J. Allmendinger, Randy Lajoie, Kevin Grubb…a number of drivers have been penalized and shamed by @NASCAR for [arguably] lesser infractions than what Brian France was arrested for. — Doug Goodwin (@Doug4theWin) August 6, 2018

“To all non-NASCAR fans stumbling across the Brian France story,” one fan wrote, in an attempt to reach those who may not be familiar with Brian France. “Understand that ALMOST EVERY FAN does not like Brian France. He does not represent the sport to the majority of us.”

Yesterday: Chase Elliott finally wins! Everyone is thrilled! Today: Brian France arrested for DUI. IT HASN’T EVEN BEEN 24 HOURS and the focus is already back on him for doing something dumb. — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) August 6, 2018

Brian issued a brief statement, apologizing to NASCAR fans, as well as the “industry” and his “family” for “the impact” of his actions.