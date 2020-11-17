Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds, Research Finds

✖

An interesting report has been released, citing mouthwash as having the ability to kill the coronavirus in about 30 seconds. According to the BBC, research by scientists at Cardiff University has found "promising signs" that using over-the-counter mouthwash could help in the fight against COVID-19. At this time, the data only suggests that mouthwash can kill coronavirus in saliva, not that it is a cure for the virus.

Dr. Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, commented on the new research, which comes ahead of clinical trials that will be done on Covid-19 on patients at the University Hospital of Wales. "If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University's clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes," he said, "could become an important addition to people's routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future." The mouthwash used in early research contained at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC), and scientist found indicators that it could very easily kill COVID-19.

Dr. Richard Stanton, lead author on the study, issued a statement on the new data, providing detailed information, but urging people to retain some caution with their optimism. "This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube," he said. "This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been scrutinised by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research.

Stanton went on to say that the study "has now been submitted for publication in a journal." He added, "People should continue to follow the preventive measures issued by the UK government, including washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance." The results of the clinical trial are expected to be available in early 2021.

Prof David Thomas, from the University Hospital of Wales, also issued a statement, saying that he found the initial results to be encouraging, but noting that the clinical trial will likely not produce evidence regarding the use of mouthwash in preventing person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

"Whilst these mouthwashes very effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we need to see if they work in patients and this is the point of our ongoing clinical study," he said. "The ongoing clinical study will, however, show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with Covid-19. We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the Covid-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients."