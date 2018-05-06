Mother Kills Her 3 Children, Herself in Their North Dakota Home

The bodies of a mother and three children were discovered Thursday at a Grand Forks, North Dakota home. Authorities believe the mother killed the children before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police identified the the deceased as 35-year-old Astra Volk and her three children, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage; 10-year-old Aidan Talmage; and 6-year-old Arianan Talmage, reports KFGO. Police said all four had gunshot wounds and a handgun was found at the scene. They are not seeking other suspects in the tragedy.

The bodies were found after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, which two of the children attended, called police to request a welfare check.

Police did not say disclose a motive, but Volk tried to raise money through the fund-raising site GoFundMe last week. According to KFGO, Volk said she and her sons “suffer from mental illness” and “manic depression,” and sought help for medical and living expenses. The mother said she needed help “to get on our feet.”

According to the West Fargo Pioneer, Volk said she worked full-time, but it was not enough to pay for her medical bills.

“I work full time but my wages have recently been garnished for medical bills,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page, which has since been taken down. “I’m looking for help with 1 month’s bills to help get on our feet and look for a second job. I am trying to stay positive so I do not end up back in the hospital.”

Volk’s Facebook page remains up. There, she said she was a bagging technician at Cirrus Aircraft.

According to court records, Volk was in civil court three times the past year and faced judgements totalling $3,750, reports the Associated Press.

Neighbors said the family recently moved into the home where their bodies were discovered and believed Volk was separated from the children’s father.

“Three little kids and their mom — oh my goodness,” Paula Stevens, who lives two houses down from the home, told the AP.

The Lewis and Clark Elementary administration said in a statement it will be providing counseling and support for students and staff.

Grand Forks police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are still investigating the scene.

“We’re trying to determine not only what exactly happened but, to the best of our ability, why it happened, ensuring the safety and mental and emotional health of all who might be impacted by this,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel told the Pioneer. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Asta Volk