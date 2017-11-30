Missing Florida Teen Might be With 27-Year-Old Soccer Coach

Police believe that a missing Florida teen may be with a 27-year-old soccer coach at her high school.

According to local news station WTLV-TV, Caitlin Frisina is believed to have left her home of her own accord over the weekend, leaving her phone, which she fully erased. Authorities also believe that Frisina may be with family friend and high school soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, who was a high school boys’ soccer coach at Fort White High School, but has since been suspended, pending the investigation.

The teen made a 200 dollar ATM withdrawal in St. Marys, Georgia, leading the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to suspect that the duo may be traveling north in Rodriguez’s red Mercury Sable.

“I do not care about anything except hearing your voice. There is absolutely nothing that you could have done or be involved in that stops my love for you. You are my only concern. I will come to you no matter the time or place! I love you!” the 17-year-old’s father, Ward Frisina, wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of his daughter.

I do not care about anything except hearing your voice. There is absolutely nothing that you could have done or be involved in that stops my love for you. You are my only concern. I will come to you no matter the time or place! I love you! pic.twitter.com/aSVxyS1gVp — ward frisina (@WFrisina) November 28, 2017

A missing child alert has since been issued for Frisina and police are asking for anyone who may have information about her disappearance to come forward.