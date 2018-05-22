Miss USA Crowns Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers as 2018 Winner

Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers, has officially been selected as Miss USA 2018.

The crowning came after a glamorous competition at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Monday night. Nick and Vanessa Lachey served as hosts for the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And your #MissUSA 2018 is…… NEBRASKA!! 👑✨ Congratulations Sarah Rose Summers! …@foxtv pic.twitter.com/U0rpb0fHIS — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 22, 2018

The event saw representatives from all 50 USA states and the District of Columbia facing off in a variety of competitions.

The top three of the competition were Summers, first runner-up Caelynn Miller-Keyes (North Carolina) and second runner-up Carolina Urrea (Nevada).

Génesis Dávila (Florida) and Madison Nipe (South Dakota) rounded out the top 5.

The top 10 also included Kelley Johnson (California), Marianny Egurrola (Georgia), Marina Gray (Maine), Alexa Noone (New Jersey) and Alexandra Harper (Tennessee).

Brittinay Nicolette (Maryland), Allissa Latham (Massachusetts), Elizabeth Johnson (Michigan), Toneata Morgan (Oregon) and Logan Lester (Texas) were ranked in the top 15.

This is the first time Miss Nebraska has ever won Miss USA.

Summers will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant at the end of the year.

Social media reactions to Summers’ win were overwhelming positive.

“So deserved!” one fan wrote. “She’s beautiful, quirky, and definitely will represent USA well.”

Another added, “She deserves it. She really did the best.”

So deserved! She’s beautiful, quirky, and definitely will represent USA well. — britt (@misswhoreknee) May 22, 2018

She deserves it. She really did the best. — Wendy Kauffer (@Wen_Kauffer) May 22, 2018

Summers follows the 2017 Miss USA winner, Kára McCullough of the District of Columbia.

McCullough recently opened up to Hollywood Life about what the Miss USA experience is like and what people want out of representative.

“People want to know what legacy you’re going to leave, so you can’t be afraid to be vulnerable with your feelings and connect with people,” she said. “That’s what people want — they want that one person that gives them that oomph, that push, to share their story, to take life beyond measure, to wake up every morning and tell them that they are limitless.”

In that same interview, McCullough said that the position changed as a person.

“I’ve learned that I actually don’t mind being vulnerable to my feelings,” she said. “It’s been amazing seeing how people connect with me when I show them the food that I’m cooking or simple bun techniques with my hair when it comes to curly hair.”