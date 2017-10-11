MGM Resorts Says Police Timeline of Vegas Shooting ‘May Not Be Accurate’

After Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced a shift Monday in the suspected timeline of events during the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, MGM is questioning the validity of the police’s new account.

Lombardo’s latest update revealed that police believe gunman Stephen Paddock shot and wounded a Mandalay Bay security guard outside his hotel room and fired 200 bullets down the 32nd floor hall six minutes before spraying concertgoers outside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, police believed that Paddock shot Jesus Campos, the unarmed guard, after he fired for nine to 11 consecutive minutes toward the country music festival scene below.

MGM Resorts, who owns and operates Mandalay Bay, questioned the updated report from Lombardo in a statement Tuesday, CBS News reports.

Up Next: Casino CEO Steve Wynn Speaks out Following Las Vegas Shooting

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” said MGM Resorts spokesperson Debra DeShong. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

DeShong didn’t reveal exactly what part of the sheriff’s statement the company disputes.

MGM’s concern with this updated timeline isn’t that the security guard was shot earlier than initial reports claim, but “that the agent of the hotel who should have been carrying with him a recording device — a device which would have allowed the head of security or somebody in security to listen in — was shot at 200 times by an automatic weapon,” Fox News’ senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said, the outlet reports.

The argument that Mandalay Bay knew of the gunman and his weapons six minutes before firing down on Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees could be used by lawyers, should the hotel be involved in criminal proceedings.

“That should have triggered an enormous response,” Napolitano says lawyers could argue.

More: ISIS Could Be Behind Las Vegas Attack, According to Expert

At this time, police are still combing through evidence to piece together an accurate timeline that explains some of the loose ends still frayed in the case.

Initially, Lombardo said Campos spooked Paddock outside his hotel room, leading him to cease fire on the crowd below at 10:15 p.m.

If Campos was shot before the mass shooting began, it’s unclear why Paddock, who had more guns and ammunition available, stopped shooting.

Authorities have also not said what Campos did after being shot by Paddock. They’ve remained tight-lipped about whether he notified casino security or called for additional officers after being shot in the leg.

Additionally, police have not revealed whether any staff members of guests of the hotel knew about the incident between Paddock and Campos, whether it was before or after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.