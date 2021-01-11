Melania Trump Reportedly Focused on Photoshoot During DC Riots

✖

As images of the Capitol riot consumed airwaves Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly focused on a photoshoot at the White House. Allegedly interest in writing a coffee table book about decorative objects she has amassed and had restored in the White House, the first lady was overseeing a photo shoot for the project, CNN reported Friday.

At the White House, professional lighting could be seen through the windows, with a person familiar with Trump’s Wednesday schedule reporting that "photos were being taken of rugs and other items in the Executive Residence and the East Wing." Just blocks away, a mob gathered at the steps of the Capitol, pushing through barricades before eventually breaching the building with chants of "hang Mike Pence" ringing out and a gallows and noose being erected outside. In all, the riot left five people dead – four rioters and one Capitol Police officers. A second Capitol Police officer allegedly died by suicide just days after responding to the riot.

As the mob breached the Capitol building, Trump remained focus on the photoshoot, alongside White House chief usher Timothy Harlet. Asked by members of her staff if she planned to release a statement, the first lady remained "quiet." One White House source told the outlet Trump is "checked out" and is not "in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved."

Although she refrained from speaking on the matter directly after Wednesday's riot, the first lady on Monday did break her silence in a letter shared to the White House website titled, "Our Path Forward." In the message, Trump said she is "disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week" and said she finds it "find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda." She added, "I absolutely condemn the violence" and said "our Nation must heal in a civil manner."

Her remarks may have been too little too late for some on her staff, however, as two of her top staffers had resigned by Wednesday night. Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff, was the first to submit her resignation, effective immediately. Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, White House social secretary, also submitted her resignation. CNN confirmed that both women, who were among the longest-serving Trump administration officials, resigned in large part due Wednesday's events.