Meghan Markle’s Sparkling Personality Shines in Viral ‘Craig Ferguson’ Interview

A 2013 interview with Meghan Markle has resurfaced online, showing the Duchess of Sussex’s glowing personality in full display on screen.

Back in 2013, Markle appeared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. She was there to promote Suits, which was just rising to prominence. She was all smiles, laughing and joking with the host.

At the time Markle was in the midst of her separation from her first husband, Trevor Engelson. The divorce was final within a month after the interview was recorded.

Meanwhile Ferguson was not shy about complimenting Markle’s appearance, and in hindsight some find the remarks cringe-worthy.

These days, Markle is held to a much more conservative standard of dress, as royal ettiquette requires covered shoulders, high necklines and skirts below the knees. In 2013, however, Ferguson said that she looked “sensational” in a backless black mini dress.

“‘I got all dolled up for you,” Markle said.

“Well, it’s really working,” Ferguson replied. “You really look well.”

Another awkward moment came later when Markle invited Ferguson to pinch her arm.

“I’m born and raised here in LA,’ she said. Ferguson looked surprised, so Markle added, “Yes, I’m one of the five, you can pinch me I’m real, see? Oh yes.”

“I just wanted to do it again,” Ferguson joked. “Strangely hairless body you have. You’re quite the dolphin aren’t you?”

Markled laughed the comment off, saying, “It’s not easy being a lady.”

“You’re absolutely hair-free,” Ferguson went on. “Are you a competitive swimmer?”

The host later softened the strange moment when he told a story about himself shaving his entire body.

Outside of the conversational snag, Markle revealed more about herself than she often has the chance to do as a royal. She told Ferguson about how she had studied at Northwestern University and attained a degree in international relations as well as theater. She even worked at a U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires for a time.

Once she became engaged to Prince Harry, Markle was instructed to keep her personal life more quiet. She shut down her Instagram and all other social media platforms shortly after the announcement. She even had to give up her successful blog.