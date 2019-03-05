Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Blames Prince Harry Comments for Family Feud

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is blaming Prince Harry for the Markle family drama.

In a new documentary titled Meghan And The Markles: A Family At War that aired as a Channel 5 program on Friday, March 1, Samantha opened up about the very start of her ongoing feud with her royal sister, which she claims was sparked following comments by the Duke of Sussex in a 2017 BBC Radio interview.

“She’s done an amazing job, you know it’s the family I suppose she’s never had,” Prince Harry said at the time of his then-fiancée’s first Christmas with the British Royal Family.

The comment was seen as a critique of the Markle family, according to Samantha, who pinpointed that specific moment as the one that tipped the scales and sparked the family feud.

“The first thing I thought was I don’t think Harry has been given the full story,” she recalled, according to Express. “Something was not right. Though we weren’t the classic family together on schedule for every holiday, we were family.

“Then we questioned why, why would she be embarrassed about her family? Why would you need to set the stage differently?” she continued. “It was starting to feel like she wasn’t reaching out to the family.”

The tension between the estranged sisters only escalated after Samantha failed to receive a royal wedding invite, and further heightened after their father, Thomas Markle Sr., became involved in a paparazzi scandal, which Samantha reportedly staged, and suffered a heart attack, which ultimately prevented him from attending the wedding. In the months since, Samantha has slammed her sister in a number of interviews, frequently directing her anger at Markle’s lack of communication with their father.

“She doesn’t have a heart or she would have been doing everything she could to make him comfortable and reciprocate, and be loving, and gracious and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age,” Samantha said in the Channel 5 documentary, speaking out about the letter the Duchess had sent to their father in August of 2018 in which she claimed he had “broken my heart into a million pieces.”

“So broken heart? No, his heart is broken. She can’t turn herself into the victim here,” Samantha continued, going on to state that the five-page letter was “strategic” and “contrived” and nothing more than an effort by Markle to play “the victim.”

Currently, Markle has not publicly commented on the Markle family feud or the letter she sent her father.