Meghan Markle Narrowly Avoids Wedding Dress Disaster During Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle narrowly avoided a disaster during her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday morning.

As the newlyweds got into position to march out of Windsor Castle, the former Suits actress’ dress almost got caught on a pew as she turned the corner.

As shown in the image below, Markle’s dress featured a long train. As she left the alter and turned the corner, the long train headed straight towards the corner of the pew.

As Markle and her new husband turned, she did not seem to notice the issue.

However, Prince Harry realized there might a complication and shot a glance back.

Thankfully, he did not have to make a scene and untangle the train due to a bystander taking action.

Luckily for the newest member of the British royal family, a member of her bridal party was in the corner seat and noticed the near disaster.

The woman quickly slid down and guided the train around the corner, preventing it from getting snagged and possibly tearing.

Many of the surrounding members of the couple’s families seemed to not even realize what happened.

At home, only a handful of wedding viewers noticed this near-error, but they still took to Twitter to point out the moment.

“Who’s that lady in the blue dress up front? Way to keep things on track by making sure [Meghan’s] dress train didn’t snag as she processed out,” one user wrote.

Some also complimented Harry for taking notice of his wife’s near fiasco.

Despite not having to take action, the fact that he was looking out for her impressed many of the couple’s supporters.

“When Prince Harry and Meghan were going to a different room, he kept looking back, and I realized he watching whoever was sort close to her dress and making sure it didn’t snag,” one user wrote. “He definitely loves her.”

The dress itself was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. In an official release, The Royal Family touted it as “a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.”