Meghan Markle Accused of Copying Princess Mary’s Wedding Dress

Australian reporter Allison Langdon accused Meghan Markle of “copying” her wedding dress from another royal wedding during her live coverage on Saturday morning.

Langdon, a reporter for 60 Minutes, and Channel Nine, was one of the many journalists covering the royal wedding proceedings on Saturday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Markle arrived at St. George’s Chapel and her dress was on display for the first time, Langdon noted that it was similar to the one worn by Princess Mary of Denmark at her own wedding.

“I think it was probably Meghan’s version of Hollywood meets the history of the British family,” said Langon’s co-host Kerri Elstub. “Ali, it was your comment when watching it that the dress seemed familiar.”

“It was Princess Mary,” Langdon said confidently. “My first thought was that we had seen the dress before. I don’t think she’ll be setting wedding trends, because I think she’s copied. It wasn’t an Australian designer in the end, but I think she copied our very own princess, Princess Mary.”

Princess Mary’s wedding was held back in 2004 and has been married to Prince Frederik ever since. Langdon pointed out that Princess Mary also wore a long-sleeve gown with a boat-neckline. She went even further, questioning the color of Markle’s dress.

“I think she did copy Princess Mary. It looked stunning on her but she went with pure white,” she said. “A lot of people thought she might go with an ivory number since this was not her first wedding.”

Langdon also had some thoughts on the attire of Kate Middleton, reminding viewers that they had seen the outfit twice before.

“She was worn that outfit twice before. To Charlotte’s Christening and to the Queen’s birthday,” she noted. “Considering who it was getting married and the importance of it, she maybe could have splurged a bit on a new outfit for today.”

Other journalists had nothing but praise for Middleton, pointing out the maturity it takes to keep an outfit simple on a day of such pageantry.

“I think it was an overwhelming thumbs up for its elegance and simplicity. It is what I would suggest as a timeless dress. Safe,” said Georgie Gardner live from Windsor.

“Interestingly, all that discussion about whether it with Ralph & Russo who are a lot more elaborate, she has ended up going with something very simple. “She has let the tiara and veil do the talking and the beautiful significance of that veil representing all the Commonwealth countries with the floral compositions from all those different countries is a beautiful touch and nod to the greater role Harry is taking with the Commonwealth.”

Markle and Prince Harry had a picturesque joyful wedding ceremony on Saturday morning. The prince stood wiping tears from his eyes at the altar as the two merged traditions with modern modern conventions.