Man in Police Standoff Slips Away to Go Shopping

An Indiana man at the center of a police standoff managed to slip away and go shopping.

Michael R. Reynolds, 36, managed to slip through a police barrier during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 6, the Chicago Tribune reports. At around 3:30 a.m., police believe that Reynolds managed to leave the Indiana home at the center of a police standoff by slipping through a basement window next to a privacy fence that was out of police view. He then went to a Terre Haute Walmart, where he purchased a cellphone and other items.

The standoff began after Reynolds allegedly fatally shot Amanda Kerns, 40, on March 5. Authorities also reported that he shot and injured a second person, Ronald Lawrence, in what is believed to be a “domestic situation.”

The shooting led to a 20-hour standoff with dozens of Terre Haute police surrounding the home. About 12 hours into the standoff, Reynolds made his escape to Walmart.

“I’m thankful no one else got killed,” Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse told WTHI News 19. “He could have very easily killed someone else. I’m upset that he got out of that perimeter, absolutely. But I’m more thankful that something else bad didn’t happen.”

At around 9:30 a.m., authorities learned that Reynolds was at a second home, where he was reportedly wearing body armor. About three hours later, police shot and killed Reynolds after he made threatening gestures.

“We have to be better than this,” Plasse said. “If I have to go personally and make sure every window is covered, I will do that.”