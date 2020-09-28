Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Was Drunk, Agitated During Police Standoff That Led to Hospitalization

✖

Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was involved in a standoff with police over the weekend which led to him being hospitalized, and it is reported that he was drunk and agitated during the altercation. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police showed up at Parscale's Fort Lauderdale residence after his wife called 911, alleging that he had been brandishing a weapon and making violent threats. According to an officer who spoke with Parscale, "Bradley’s speech was slurred as though he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he seemed to be crying."

Parscale is alleged to have made suicidal comments at some point, which resulted in him begin taken into custody and remanded to a mental health facility. This is legal under the Baker Act, which allows authorities to detain anyone who might pose a threat to others of themselves. Parscale, 44, engaged in a standoff with police — refusing to exit his home — until Fort Lauderdale police officer Christopher Wilson arrived. It is reported that Wilson is a "personal friend" of Parscale's, and it appears that he was able to defuse the situation before it escalated any further.

The story of Trump former campaign manager Brad Parscale’s armed standoff:

-While drunk, he retrieved + loaded a weapon during argument with his wife

-She had to flee and call 911

-She had bruises on her arm/face

-SWAT team involved

-10 firearms retrievedhttps://t.co/lkleqF1U1H — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) September 28, 2020

"I called Brad on the phone and asked if he would come out and speak with me," Wilson write in a report. After he exited his home, Parscale reportedly refused to comply with officers' demands to get on the ground, so a "double-leg takedown" was used to get him on his stomach so that officers could handcuff him. He can remain hospitalized for up to 72 hours under the legalities of the Baker Act.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has since issued a statement on Parscale's situation, saying, "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs [Republicans in name only] have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.