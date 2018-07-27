How to Watch Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century on Friday

The longest lunar eclipse of this century will be making an appearance on Friday, and while it may not be visible in the Americas there are still ways of checking out the “blood moon” eclipse.

Citizens of areas from Australia to Africa to parts of Europe will see the eclipse in-person, but for others, watching online will be the best way to catch a glimpse.

For those who can’t see it live, National Geographic has shared that Virtual Telescope will be streaming the eclipse live in YouTube.

A lunar eclipse takes place “when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are aligned exactly or very closely so, with the planet in between.”

As if the eclipse wasn’t enough, it turns out that Mars will also be joining the show as it makes it’s closest approach to Earth in more about 15 years.

On July 27th, our Sun, our planet, our Moon & Mars fall into a rare alignment. Mars & the Sun will be directly on opposite sides of the sky from our POV. While the lunar eclipse that this alignment causes won’t be visible in the US, you can still see Mars https://t.co/UVpGICQ21N pic.twitter.com/qb4GOdVp9A — NASA (@NASA) July 27, 2018

The natural occurrence has had many people on social media talking, with many of them sharing their thoughts on it.

“Lunar eclipse tonightttt I’m ready for a positive shift in energy,” one twitter user commented.

For once I will actually be able to see the lunar eclipse. For once it’s actually night time here when it’s happening lol — Bangtangel (@MangSeokseok) July 27, 2018

“Tonight is my last night in my current apartment and we have a mini blood moon, Mars is in opposition, and it’s the longest lunar eclipse of the century. I’m just going to assume space is sending me good omens,” another person quipped.

Tonight, Mars will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years AND there will be a total Lunar Eclipse, giving us the longest “Blood Moon” Eclipse of the century.

Feeling aaaaall that energy ✨ I can’t wait to see it 😍 — Natural Mystic. (@MariMelon_) July 27, 2018

“The way y’all are talkin about this blood moon lunar eclipse, I better turn into a f—ing werewolf at midnight or wake up pregnant with Rosemary’s baby tomorrow,” someone else joked.

The “blood moon” lunar eclipse will last for a total of one hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds, and can be seen by using the YouTube stream above.