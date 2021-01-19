Lauren Boebert Ripped to Shreds After Quoting Martin Luther King Jr. in Wake of Capitol Riot
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing backlash for her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet. On Monday, Boebert took to social media to join Americans celebrating the late civil rights leader, though her effort to pay homage to King by sharing one of his quotes backfired.
For her MLK Day message, Boebert, a freshmen congresswoman from Colorado, shared a quote from King's book Strength to Love, which was published in 1963 and contained a collection of his sermons, most of them on the topic of racial segregation in the United States. The quote read, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." Attributing the quote to King, she also used the [MLK Day] hashtag, which trended on the social media platform throughout Monday.
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 18, 2021
Boebert's decision to honor King by sharing the quote had many labeling her a hypocrite. The Republican lawmaker was among those who supported efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on baseless claims of voter fraud, with such rhetoric being credited for inciting the deadly Capitol riot that same day. Several lawmakers have also accused Boebert of giving a large group a Capitol tour just before the attack, according to The Washington Post. Boebert also has links to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and she is a gun rights activist who was among the Republican lawmakers who refused to pass through new security measures in the Capitol building following the riots. Scroll down to see how social media reacted to her MLK Day tweet.
Girl...they just confirmed you gave a Capitol tour on 1/5/21. Maybe you’ll turn into an activist that writes letters from jail too. 🤷🏾♀️— Miss Aja (@brat2381) January 18, 2021
Get Dr. King's words and name out of your filthy, seditious mouth, @LaurenBoebert. You just voted to disenfranchise millions of Black voters cuz you didn't like the outcome of a free and fair election.
There is no other way to look at your actions than as fundamentally racist.— Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) January 18, 2021
Oh really, please. The last person who should be quoting MLK is a white person who helped fuel an insurrection led by white supremacists.— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) January 18, 2021
Why did you, despite being told not to by capitol police, tweet out information about speaker Pelosi’s location on January 6th?— houseguest choice (@jstorey75) January 18, 2021
Lauren ... I understand it’s tradition to quote famous figure heads that passed away that are given national holidays, but don’t disrespect the man when you literally are against most to all of his teachings... here’s a quote you’ll never invoke... https://t.co/oTZKrorVsD pic.twitter.com/szilFYoZ58— 🥳🎆🇺🇸Carlo🇵🇷“the Equalist”🦋🐬🦭 (@theProgEqualist) January 19, 2021
at a moment of challenge and controversy you tweeted out Nancy Pelosi's location to a fascist mob in hopes of getting her killed. https://t.co/2FNLIKkwmz— Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 19, 2021
The audacity you have to quote Martin Luther King Jr when you lead a white supremacist movement to overturn the United States government less than 2 weeks ago— AmericaTheBeautiful (@Merica_Da_Beaut) January 18, 2021
No. You don’t get to quote MLK. Shame on you.— Bryce Tache (@brycetache) January 18, 2021
Yes...
You showed everyone where you stood during a time of challenge and controversy...
You stood with the insurrection... pic.twitter.com/p02WdrUb4M— John #ArrestTrumpNow (@HaefeleJohn) January 18, 2021
No. You don’t get to google a MLK quote and post it! No no no— crzycougar (@crzycougar1) January 18, 2021
You don't have a right to quote Dr. King after you supported cancelling Black votes when you objected to the electoral college. https://t.co/kkuYmgjiQW— Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) January 18, 2021
Where was Boebert standing? At the head of a tour of people dedicated to ending everything MLK stood for. They vandalized John Lewis’ memorial. This might be the single most sickening lie I’ve ever seen by a public official. https://t.co/w20CVVdi2P— Krazy Katbot 🐈⬛🤖 (@KrazyKatbot) January 18, 2021
You should be ashamed of yourself for cutting and pasting a quote from Dr. King after what you recently have been involved in. Here is another one using us when it’s convenient. How dare you!!!!!! You are the LAST person that should use his words in vain!!— Wine Lover (@WineLoverSF) January 18, 2021
You are the last person who should be quoting this great man. #MLK #MLKDay
Your actions literally twist his great words into garbage. Your actions are the exact opposite of his goals and beliefs.
You taint and tarnish everything you're involved with. pic.twitter.com/COH1RIdNx9— Hi from Amy (@amyacc) January 18, 2021