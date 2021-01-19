Lauren Boebert Ripped to Shreds After Quoting Martin Luther King Jr. in Wake of Capitol Riot

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing backlash for her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet. On Monday, Boebert took to social media to join Americans celebrating the late civil rights leader, though her effort to pay homage to King by sharing one of his quotes backfired.

For her MLK Day message, Boebert, a freshmen congresswoman from Colorado, shared a quote from King's book Strength to Love, which was published in 1963 and contained a collection of his sermons, most of them on the topic of racial segregation in the United States. The quote read, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." Attributing the quote to King, she also used the [MLK Day] hashtag, which trended on the social media platform throughout Monday.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 18, 2021

Boebert's decision to honor King by sharing the quote had many labeling her a hypocrite. The Republican lawmaker was among those who supported efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on baseless claims of voter fraud, with such rhetoric being credited for inciting the deadly Capitol riot that same day. Several lawmakers have also accused Boebert of giving a large group a Capitol tour just before the attack, according to The Washington Post. Boebert also has links to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and she is a gun rights activist who was among the Republican lawmakers who refused to pass through new security measures in the Capitol building following the riots. Scroll down to see how social media reacted to her MLK Day tweet.