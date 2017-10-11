Las Vegas Shooting Victims File Lawsuit Against Bump Stock Manufacturers

Three victims of the Las Vegas shooting are filing a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture and sell bump stock devices, Bloomberg reports.

Shooter Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to increase the firing rate of multiple guns, which enabled his semi-automatic weapons to fire with the speed of automatic weapons. A dozen bump stocks were found in Paddock’s Mandalay Bay hotel room after the attack.

The lawsuit was filed by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Vegas law firm of Eglet Prince against Slide Fire Solutions and other unspecified bump stock manufacturers and retailers on behalf of Devon Prescott, Brooke Freeman, and Tasaneeporn Upright, who are all residents of Nevada.

“This horrific assault did not occur, could not occur, and would not have occurred with a conventional handgun, rifle, or shotgun, of the sort used by law-abiding responsible gun owners for hunting or self-defense,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit could become a class-action suit, and is seeking unspecified damages and funds to pay for the victims’ counseling and treatment for emotional distress.

“Plaintiffs are unaware of any measures taken by Slide Fire to ensure that bump stocks would only be sold to persons whose hands had limited mobility, or to even see if persons buying bump stocks who were not limited in mobility had any legitimate reason to buy them,” the suit adds.

“Paddock could not have injured so many people without a bump stock. Paddock may not have launched his military-style assault without a bump stock. There are people who were killed, injured, and suffered emotional distress who would not have been, if Paddock had not possessed a bump stock.”

