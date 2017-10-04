Las Vegas Shooter Had Camera in Food Cart Outside His Hotel Room

Authorities have disclosed that the domestic terrorist behind the Las Vegas shootings had surveillance systems set up during the attack.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the media that the gunman, Stephen Paddock, had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room on the 32nd floor.

One of those cameras was said to be hidden on a food cart outside of his hotel room.

Lombardo theorizes the cameras were in place to tip the shooter off when the police came.

Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police arrived. During his attack, he murdered 58 people and wounded more than 500. Officials say that at least 50 victims are still in critical condition.

Paddock’s motive for the shooting is still not clear.

Authorities also upped the total number of firearms belonging to the shooter to 49.

Of those 49 weapons, 23 were obtained at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where the attack was executed. Upon searching Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, 19 more were found. He also owned property in Reno, Nevada, where five handguns and two shotguns were located.