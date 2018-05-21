Kensington Palace Updates Its Twitter Profile Photo to Include Meghan Markle

The official Kensington Palace social media presence has been updated to include Meghan Markle in all of its profile pictures.

Kensington Palace is often the first to announce news about the royal family. The social media team there has become adept at using Twitter and Instagram effectively. On Sunday, they kept moving their image forward by changing their Twitter and Instagram profile picture to include the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Surprisingly, Kensington Palace didn’t go with one of the hundreds of photos from Saturday’s royal wedding for its new profile picture. Instead, it used a candid photo of Markle and Prince Harry sitting side by side with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four appear to be in some kind of talk show setting.

The Kensington Palace social media feeds were instrumental in keeping fans updated on Markle and Prince Harry’s big wedding day on Saturday. Throughout the day, it uploaded clips, photos, and concise updates on how the event was proceeding. It also retweeted relevant posts such as Sir Elton John’s heartwarming endorsement and The Church of England’s prayer for the newlyweds.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace revealed sketches of Markle’s wedding gown by the designer, Clare Waight Keller.

“Sketches of The Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalWedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, have been released,” read the post. “The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy.”

Markle wore a pure white silk wedding gown from Givenchy. It had a 16-foot-long train and a cathedral-length veil. The dress had sensible long sleeves and a boat-neckline in deference to the rules of etiquette for royal dress.

The dress on everyone’s mind this weekend cost a staggering 200,000 Great British Pounds, or $269,420.20. That includes £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings. Markle was reportedly willing to shell out for the dress because she is a big fan of Keller.

The 48-year-old designer hails from Birmingham. She is the first-ever female artistic director at Givenchy. Keller reportedly agreed to design Markle’s dress shortly after they met at the beginning of the year. The two of them worked closely together on the project.

Keller had to research fabric mills all across Europe in order to create a double bonded silk cady specifically for the occasion.

“It has been an immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a personal level, one I will forever carry with me,” Keller said in a statement. “The House of Givenchy joins me in wishing her and Prince Harry every wish of happiness in their future.”

The gown certainly achieved its purpose on Saturday, pushing the emotional Prince Harry to tears and even causing him to whisper compliments to his bride during the ceremony.