Joel Osteen Addresses Hurricane Harvey Controversy During Sunday Service

After denying entry to his Houston megachurch for evacuees during Hurricane Harvey, commercial pastor, Joel Osteen is now clarifying his actions.

TMZ reports that Osteen was back at preaching on Sunday and cleared the air of rumors during his service at Lakewood Church, letting the thousands of worshippers know there was a misunderstanding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news agency reports that the pastor took a moment to re-explain the delay in opening his doors to evacuees, claiming that the megachurch was “always open to the public,” despite videos and eyewitnesses saying otherwise.

Osteen had initially blamed internal flooding for the delay, but said a security company “might’ve been responsible for turning people away.”

After addressing the controversy, the 54-year-old Houston native went on to say the hurricane was part of a “divine plan.”

TMZ adds that Osteen said, “God knew that Houston could handle the hurricane,” and that everyone should “Quit being upset by something you can handle.”

“God is in control of the universe and what he has spoken over your life will come to pass,” he reportedly said.

Reuters reports that Hurricane Harvey is a disaster that could cost the state more than $180 million in repair and restoration.

The hurricane, which came ashore at the end of August, was the most powerful to hit Texas in more than 50 years. It has killed an estimated of 50 people, displaced more than 1 million and damaged more than 200,000 homes in the path of its destruction that spans over 300 miles.

If you are hoping to help Texas in any way possible, check out the numerous organizations that are providing aid to those that need it most.

Photo credit: Twitter / @theblaze