Engine Failure Forces Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Helicopter to Return to Airport

President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday due to a helicopter’s engine failure.

CNN reports the duo were flying from Washington D.C. to New York City via helicopter, but the aircraft had to turn around and go back to Ronald Reagan National Airport in D.C. when one of its two engines failed mid-flight.

The helicopter reportedly landed safely and the two made their way to New York via a commercial flight.

Sources said the chopper was supposed to take Trump, Kushner and their security to Manhattan, but could not specify why they opted to take a helicopter instead of a plane. A spokesperson representing the two declined to comment.

Trump made headlines earlier in the week when Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hilary Clinton, told Stephen Colbert in an interview that she and Trump used to be good friends prior to the 2016 presidential election.

“I have not spoken to her in a long time,” Clinton said.

“But you were friends before the election?” Colbert asked.

“Absolutely,” Clinton said. “It’s clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I have been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump, and this White House’s…”

“Could you call her up and say, ‘hey, maybe no war with North Korea,’ or anything like that?” Colbert asked, causing the audience to laugh. “You are friends, so…”

“I mean, I certainly am just really sad that we’re at a point in time where that even has to be said,” Clinton said. “I mean, we’re at a point in time where we have a president who has such, kind of, callous disregard for, kind of thoughtful, coherent, expert advised foreign policy, is something, I would hope, regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we could agree on.”

Elsewhere in the Trump family, news broke on Thursday that Trump’s brother Donald Trump Jr. was splitting from his wife Vanessa after she filed for divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Trump Jr. then posted multiple photos of over the weekend of he and his sons on a fishing trip in Florida.