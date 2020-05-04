Italy Reopens Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: See Photos of the Country Back in Action

The coronavirus crisis has hit many countries around the world hard. The pandemic took an especially drastic toll on citizens in Italy, one of the countries that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus. Now, after weeks of lockdown and safety measures in place in order to help mitigate this crisis, Italy is slowly starting to reopen parts of the country. And photos from the nation as it reopens paints a very specific picture of what life after the coronavirus crisis looks like.

According to Reuters, Italy isn't reopening everything around the country just yet. As of right now, 4.5 million Italian workers are able to head back to work and construction work can resume. Cafes are also allowed to open for takeout orders. Additionally, relatives can finally reunite with one another after being under self-isolation. While the country is reopening in many ways, there are still some rules in place for individuals in the country. Friends are not able to meet up again and most shops must stay closed until May 18. Schools, cinemas, and theaters will remain closed indefinitely.

Still, with many parts of the country reopening at the moment, there has been much discussion about what life looks like in Italy right now. Photos directly from the scene even showcase exactly what is going on in the European country at the moment.