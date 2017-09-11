Weatherman Interviews Random Guy on Beach About Irma, Gets Schooled on Hurricanes

Often times during a hurricane, TV reporters will catch up with misinformed beachgoers who seem entirely unaware of the coming storm. This was not the case in a recently uploaded video going viral on the Internet.

GET DUNKED ON WEATHER MAN pic.twitter.com/duzzbs66f1 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2017

In a brief clip, a weatherman walks up to a stranger on at Miami Beach and asks if the man has no concern over the "risk" to his own safety given the approaching hurricane. The bespectacled man then dropped some highly detailed knowledge on the reporter, who was visibly caught off guard.

"Well at this point I'm very relieved to discover that, as we speak, the eye of the storm is practically due south of us by 220 miles," the man says in the clip.

He then proceeds to explain to the reporter the specifics of Hurricane Irma's path and how it was likely going to miss his location.

After the video from the live interview surfaced on the Internet, Twitter users couldn't get enough of it. Thousands of people posted hilarious memes and reactions to the clip.

One user even pointed out that the people in the TV studio were wondering whether the random man's comments were more accurate than their own information.

My favorite part is when the people in the studio say, "is he right?" at the 44 sec mark. Hilarious!!! — justin d hernandez (@justhernan1) September 10, 2017

Whether the random man's analysis of Hurricane Irma was true or not, it's clear that his preparedness to answer this question completely shocked the TV reporter and nearly rendered him speechless