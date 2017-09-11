Radar Reveals Full Trek of Hurricane Irma Through Florida

Hurricane Irma officially made landfall in the U.S. over the weekend, making its way through Florida in a markedly different path than originally thought, heading up the west coast and middle of the state rather than the east coast.

A new GIF on Twitter shows the storm’s full path through Florida, and it’s a fascinating few seconds as Irma moves from the Bahamas up the west coast and middle of the Sunshine State.

Irma is no longer considered a hurricane and has been downgraded to a tropical storm, CNN reports, and is currently continuing to move inland where it is expected to weaken further.

After hitting Florida over the weekend, Irma has left millions of people without power as residents begin to survey the damage the storm has caused.

Irma is currently making its way to Georgia, the Carolinas and other parts of the South.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NASAHurricane