‘Horror House’ Mom Flashes Creepy Smile at Hearing in Shackles

The California couple accused of running a “horror house” for their 13 children appeared shackled in court for a hearing, with Louise Turpin flashing a smile to the cameras.

On Wednesday, David and Louise Turpin appeared at Riverside County Court for a child protection order hearing in an attempt to prevent them from having any direct or indirect contact with the 13 children they are charged with imprisoning, starving, and torturing, the Daily Mail reports. Prosecutors asked for the protective order fearing that any potential contact that the children may have with their parents could influence the case.

During the eight-minute hearing, the Turpin parents were seen shackled at the ankles, with Louise Turpin flashing a smile at one point.

Defense attorneys did not oppose the request for the protective order, which expires in Jan. 2021 and prevents the couple from coming within 100 yards of their children, making electronic contact with them, or attempting to find out where they are living. Judge Emma Smith, who presided over the hearing, also prohibited the couple from owning firearms and ordered them to relinquish any firearms that they may currently own.

On Jan. 14, David and Louise Turpin were arrested after police raided their California house after one of the siblings, a 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and dialed 911. Upon entering the house, authorities discovered the siblings, aged two through 29, bound and shackled to their beds and lying in their own feces. The children were allegedly abused, fed once per day, only permitted to take a shower once per year, and forced to march around for hours in the middle of the night.

All victims, except for the toddler, were severely malnourished and taken to the hospital to receive IV treatments. While the siblings have requested to remain together, the six minors found within the house will be split up into two separate foster homes, with the seven adult children being transferred to an assisted living facility.

Both David and Louise have been charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect, and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David has also been charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear, or duress. If convicted, each could face 94 years to life in prison. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges and are being held on $9 million bond.