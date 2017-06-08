Guys Find Nightmarishly Large Shark Stuck In Shallow Water

An enormous great white shark found itself trapped in shallow water after the tide went out and one man was brave enough to get close to the sea creature and film.

According to BroBible, This all happened in a shallow water bay on the Sea of Cortez. The shark, which was about 15-feet long, became stuck in the area after the water level plummeted to just a few feet and the shark was no longer able to leave the bay because it was more or less stuck on the bottom.

The video uploaded to YouTube contained some graphic language, and as one of the brothers in the video attempted to get close to the enormous 14-foot great white shark he stepped on a stingray and was stung.

On the one hand, that white shark was already under a great deal of stress and getting that close to the shark could’ve sent it over the edge. And then on the other hand, how many times in life will you be within feet of a wild animal such as a great white?

In the video there appears to be a propeller injury on the shark’s finn and someone addressed it in the comments on YouTube.

The user claimed to be a marine biologist who saw the video said that a shark that size would likely never be killed by injuries like that from a boat’s propeller.