Gene Simmons Sued for Sexual Assault

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is being sued for allegedly groping a woman during a restaurant opening last month in San Bernardino, California according to a report from TMZ.

The accuser, who filed under the name Jane Doe, claims she interviewed Simmons during the opening of a Rock & Brews restaurant. Simmons allegedly reached over, grabbed her hand and forced her to place it on his knee. He then proceeded to flick her throat and finally touched her butt while posing for a group photo.

TMZ reached out Simmons, but has not received a response from his rep.

Simmons has been in a relationship with former Playboy Playmate and actress Shannon Lee Twead for 28 years, finally tying the knot in 2011. They have two children; Nick, 28, and Sophie, 25.

Simmons claimed in a 2002 NPR interview that he has had sex with over 4,600 women throughout his career. He was sued back in 2005 by former girlfriend Georgeann Walsh Ward for defamation for comments he made during the VH1 documentary When Kiss Ruled the World. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2006.