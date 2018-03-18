Four Charged With Posing as ‘Wounded Warrior’ Fundraisers to Steal $125,000

Four Indiana citizens were arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury in February for creating a fake fundraiser for veterans and stealing more than $125,000 in the process.

James Linville, Thomas Johnson, Amy Bennett and Joanie Watson were booked back in February but the case was not unsealed to the public until Friday. The group reportedly created the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc., confusing donors into believing they were giving money to the actually Wounded Warrior Project charity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the indictment, the group also deposited checks that were originally meant for the Wounded Warrior Project. At least two of the four reportedly used fake names when asking for donations, tricking donors into thinking they were speaking to actual United States military veterans.

The four were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud. In addition, Watson faces multiple counts of wire fraud.

Kyle M. Sawa, the prosecutor in the case, says each defendant could be looking at 20 years in prison for their crimes.

With their combined efforts, the four were able to scam over 1,000 donors across six years. The scam was finally unmasked after a three-year investigation by the US Secret Service and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Justice Department announced the charges via a statement on Friday.

“The acts of these fraudsters have eroded the trust and good will of those who want to contribute to legitimate fundraising organizations, including those that support our veterans,” US Attorney Josh Minkler said. “Our American veterans have dutifully served this country.”

“No veterans’ families have benefited in any way in this case, that we could find,” Richard Ferretti, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service Louisville Field Office, said in an interview with CNN. “They’ve used it at casinos, they’ve used it for medical bills, they’ve written checks to each other in cash, so we can’t find a single dollar, so far, that’s gone to a veteran in this case.”

Three of the defendants have already pleaded not guilty.

“We are grateful law enforcement will hold those involved accountable for their actions and the harm they have caused our nation’s bravest and their families. WWP is committed to ensuring donor intentions are honored, and we take this responsibility seriously,” reps from the Wound Warrior Project said in a CNN interview.

The network also interviewed multiple veterans, who were outraged by the scam.

“You are taking money from veterans that should go to actual veterans organizations, to help yourself and to fraudulently defraud the public and all veterans that have served their country,” veteran Jim Dexter said. “None of us have the monies to donate that we had years ago, because of situations like this.”