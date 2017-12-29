Florida Man Allegedly Rigged Door to Electrocute Pregnant Wife

A Palm Coast, Florida man allegedly tried to electrocute his pregnant wife by rigging his front door lock.

Flagler County Sheriff’s department investigators said in a charging affidavit that 32-year-old Michael Wilson attached electrical devices to the deadbolt lock on their front door, with the wiring leading to a car battery charger, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

If his wife put her house key in the deadbolt and turned the door handle, the circuit would be complete and send a jolt of electricity through her arm and chest.

Wilson’s wife was in Knoxville, Tennessee, never getting the chance to turn the door knob. Her stepfather, John Flositz, became suspicious after she warned him from instruction of her husband to not to let a child use the door knob. Confused, he subsequently went to the house to investigate himself, and found the world “Hi” written on the back sliding door, with a drawing of two eyes.

Flositz then called authorities, who rushed to the house. They found the front door locked, with burn marks near the knob. A sheriff’s deputy kicked the door open, which caused sparks to fly.

Wilson used two chairs, a child’s high chair, a shower rod, wiring, electrical cords, blue tape and a bar battery charger for his trap. Other odd items found in the house included sonogram pictures in the kitchen, sticky-note love letters and smart cameras dumped in the toilet.

Wilson was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

The name of Wilson’s wife was redacted in the affidavit. She told the sheriff’s detective Wilson “seemed to be a normal person” until recently, when he wouldn’t seek medical treatment.

Wilson was hospitalized in late November. When he was away, his wife got a revolver from her stepfather and installed two smart cameras. Wilson later apologised and she wanted him to go to Knoxville with her. He got there on Dec. 21, but suddenly rushed out of her family’s house at midnight.

She told detectives Wilson didn’t come back until Dec. 24. Before he arrived, she got notifications that her smart cameras were switched off. She said Wilson told her to “use the front door of the home because the garage door isn’t going to open.” She called her stepfather in Florida and asked her to check.

Wilson was arrested in Knoxville and is waiting to be extradited to Florida.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

Photo credit: Knox County Jail