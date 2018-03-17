Earwax Removal Videos Are the New Pimple-Popping Sensation

Pimple-popping videos have slowly become one of the internet’s oddest sensations, but there is another brand of weird health videos taking off: earwax removal videos.

That’s right — videos where doctors use tools to scrape earwax out of people’s ear canals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The massive blockages can either occur naturally if your body creates too much earwax. They can also occur if you use cleaning utensils like cotton swabs and accidental shove wax down into your ear.

Some times it gets so bad that doctors have to use surgical tools to scoopt out all that wax.

Luckily for weird video watchers out there, YouTube users like Earwax Specialist and Sire Club either capture this process and/or aggregate clips of various removals.

For example, the below Sire Club video sees the doctor using a scoop to remove a massive glob of ear-goo from a female patient. The drawing point of this clip, which has been watched 4.7 million times, is that this big clump of wax is pulled out all at once.

One of the popular clip in in the genre is this Earwax Specialist clip of a woman suffering from a “granite-like” build-up deep in her ear.

The doctor digs in with a small tool an pulls out a nearly-solid block of wax. It sounds simple and gross, but it is interesting enough to rack up 20.9 million views.

As for why these clips are becoming an online fad, the comments share a pretty solid consensus. Sometimes it is just fun to watch weird things. Plus, it kind of gives the watcher a sense of relief to see this blobs of wax fall out.

“That should be like an instant relief!” one commenter said. “You should be able to hear other people talking from a mile away now.”

Another added, “So gross and interesting in the same time.”